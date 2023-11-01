Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,287 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.54 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.