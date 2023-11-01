Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,575 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

