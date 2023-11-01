Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 221.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

