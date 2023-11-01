Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 579.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,854 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $90,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of PM opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

