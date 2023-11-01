Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 119,675 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,003.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119,675 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

