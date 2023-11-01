Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 12,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 1.07% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $38,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

NYSE SEAS opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

