Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 143,085 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1,118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.86. 107,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,068. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

