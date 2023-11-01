Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 167,251 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 600.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

