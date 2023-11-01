Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 190,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190,699 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 2,748,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,124,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

