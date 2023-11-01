Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 332,424 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,424 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,922.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

