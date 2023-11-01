Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 357,638 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1,435.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,638 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $145,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $382.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $289.94 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.03.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

