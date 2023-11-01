Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 62,934 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 891,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $528.40 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.80. The stock has a market cap of $489.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.83 and a 200 day moving average of $494.16.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

