Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 731,452 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1,012.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,452 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

