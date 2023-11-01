Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 381.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,422 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 167,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

