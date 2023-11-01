Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,590 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $66,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 63.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $208,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.