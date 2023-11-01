Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 214,451 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 214,451 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 489,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,200. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

