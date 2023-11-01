Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 38,788 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $8,716,567 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.11. 186,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.51. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

