Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,140,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,483 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Citigroup worth $743,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of C opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

