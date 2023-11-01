Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 47,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $182,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.57. 374,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.93. The firm has a market cap of $308.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

