Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 19,404.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,044 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,840,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 687,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

