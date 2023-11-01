Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 99.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $10,998,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

