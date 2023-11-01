Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.