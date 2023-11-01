Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 565.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

