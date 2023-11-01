Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

