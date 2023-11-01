Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

