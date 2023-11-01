Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 147.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.26 and a 200 day moving average of $536.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

