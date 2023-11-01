CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

