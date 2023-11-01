CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
