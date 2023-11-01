Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
CMCT opened at $4.05 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
