Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $4.05 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.