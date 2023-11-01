Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at $631,708,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,240. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $386,743,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $402.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.54 and a 200 day moving average of $480.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 45.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

