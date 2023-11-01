Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

