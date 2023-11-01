Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Credo Technology Group worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,418 shares of company stock worth $5,224,366. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

