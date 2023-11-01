Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 803,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369,554 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

