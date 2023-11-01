Critical Comparison: Post (NYSE:POST) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Post shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Post and WK Kellogg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.85 billion 0.84 $756.60 million $5.14 15.62 WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Post has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Post and WK Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 3 5 0 2.63 WK Kellogg 1 5 0 0 1.83

Post currently has a consensus price target of $102.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

This table compares Post and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.82% 8.52% 2.63% WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Post beats WK Kellogg on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, and drug store customers, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The Weetabix segment primarily markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products, breakfast drinks, and muesli. This segment sells its products to grocery stores, discounters, wholesalers, and convenience stores, as well as through ecommerce. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. It serves foodservice distributors and national restaurant chains. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausages, cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products for grocery stores and mass merchandise customers. Post Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About WK Kellogg

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan. WK Kellogg Co operates as a subsidiary of Kellogg Company.

