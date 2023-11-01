CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

