Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,175 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

