Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,880 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 98.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

