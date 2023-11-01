Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 9,857 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 547,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.80%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

