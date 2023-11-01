Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

