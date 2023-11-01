Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

