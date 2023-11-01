Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1,439.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

PSA opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

