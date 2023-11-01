Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $382.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $289.94 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

