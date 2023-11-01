Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.