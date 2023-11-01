Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 9,034.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Globant worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 49.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 50.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $222,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

