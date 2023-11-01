Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.54 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,895 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

