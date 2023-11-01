Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.4 %

WMG stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.