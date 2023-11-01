Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

