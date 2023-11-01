Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 58,906 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 654,511.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,906 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Regency Centers by 31.3% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 678,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 161,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,238,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

