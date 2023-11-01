Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWM stock opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

