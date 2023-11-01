Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.93% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,860,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $744.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

