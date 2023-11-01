Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.68. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

